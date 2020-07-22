Walz close to announcing face mask decision in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he is close to announcing a decision on whether to require people across the state to wear face masks as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Walz said Tuesday that Minnesotans can expect a decision “in the next day or two.” Last week Walz said that he is “seriously considering” requiring face coverings across the state.

The Democratic governor said Tuesday that he was trying to get Republican lawmakers to support such a requirement _ hoping to have the action made by the Legislature rather than by executive order, but “they’re not willing to do it.” KARE-TV reports Walz said that businesses have been telling his administration that they support a mask requirement.