Walz expected to loosen restrictions on restaurants, other venues

Governor Tim Walz will announce loosened restrictions on bars, restaurants, and other venues, according to multiple reports by Twin Cities media.

The governor is expected to announce that bars and restaurants, which have been closed to indoor dining since late Nov, will go back to the same guidelines in place just before the pause. That means restaurants would be able to open at 50 percent capacity, no bar service, and a closing time of 10 p.m.

The governor is set to speak at 2 p.m. Wednesday. His speech can be live-streamed on his YouTube page.