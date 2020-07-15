Walz, Flanagan announce $100M housing assistance program

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have announced a $100 million housing assistance program to help Minnesotans hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, announced Tuesday, is aimed at helping prevent evictions and homelessness and to maintain housing stability for individuals and families. The investment will be funded with federal money through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, authorized by the coronavirus relief bill.

Walz says he hopes the program will bring some relief to Minnesotans who are struggling to pay their bills because of the pandemic. Flanagan says the housing assistance “will help us keep individuals and families in their homes throughout the pandemic.”