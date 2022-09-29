Walz has $3.2M, Jensen has $864K for final weeks of campaign

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has $3.2 million in cash on hand heading into the final weeks of the campaign, while Republican challenger Scott Jensen has $864,000 left in the bank.

The Jensen campaign says it raised $1.8 million in the two-month reporting before Tuesday’s filing deadline to bring its total for the campaign cycle to $4.2 million. The campaign says that’s a new record for a Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate, beating the $3.3 million that then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty raised for his 2006 campaign.

The Walz campaign says it raised $1.73 million in the same period for a grand total of $4.4 million.