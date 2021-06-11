Walz, leaders, seek budget breakthroughs as Capitol reopens

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and top lawmakers are trying to bring the divided Legislature closer to agreement on the budget bills that they were unable to finish before their regular session ended last month.

The Democratic governor told reporters he hopes they can get the work done during a special session that he will call for Monday, which could last several days.

Failure to complete the $52 billion, two-year budget would lead to at least a partial state government shutdown starting July 1. The governor spoke a few hours after the Capitol reopened to the public for the first time in over 400 days.