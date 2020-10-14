Walz: Minnesota will offer mail-in saliva tests for virus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov, Tim Walz says Minnesota will expand its offering of saliva tests for the coronavirus into a statewide mail-in program that will be free to all residents.

The state opened a saliva testing site in Duluth three weeks ago that has already conducted about 8,000 tests. It will open others starting Wednesday in Winona with more coming later in other cities.

But Walz says the state also plans to expand that strategy into a statewide program that, when fully implemented, would let any Minnesotan get tested without leaving home. Officials hope to have that up and running sometime in November.