Walz says ‘clean car’ rules haven’t hurt in 14 other states

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota has become the first Midwestern state to adopt a plan for encouraging the switchover to electric vehicles. And Gov. Tim Walz predicts that someday people will wonder why there was such a fuss.

He visited an Eden Prairie company that makes electric vehicle chargers to highlight the state’s “clean car” rules, which take effect in 2024 for the 2025 model year. He says the rules will mean more choices for consumers, cleaner air and more jobs. Fourteen other states already have adopted similar standards.

The rules are based on California’s, and that’s been a major sore point for auto dealers.