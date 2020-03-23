Walz self-quarantines; Klobuchar’s husband hospitalized

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has gone into self-quarantine after a member of his security detail tested positive.

Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said her husband is hospitalized with the coronavirus, and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced on Instagram that her brother died in Tennessee of the disease.

Minnesota’s confirmed case count shot up to 235 Monday, up 66 from Sunday.

The rapid developments come as Walz considers whether to order state residents to shelter in place, though he doesn’t plan to issue that order today. Walz says he hopes his self-quarantine serves as a model for the rest of Minnesota.