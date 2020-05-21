Walz sets June 1 for reopening outdoor dining, hair salons

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota restaurants and bars may reopen June 1 for outdoor dining with social distancing and other safeguards, while salons can resume cutting hair at partial capacity.

The announcement from Gov. Tim Walz drew sharp criticism from those who had hoped for faster steps to help struggling businesses.

When restaurants and bars reopen, they’ll have to operate with limited seating capacity and space tables 6 feet apart. Parties will be limited to four people, or six for families. Staff must wear masks and guests are strongly encouraged to do so, except while eating and drinking. Reservations will be required.