Walz signs his first bill of the 2-week-old legislative session, fixes error to save taxpayers $350M

February 27, 2024 9:59AM CST
@ap.news The sun shines on the Minnesota State Capitol on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in St. Paul, on the opening day of the 2024 session of the Minnesota Legislature. Lawmakers have a relatively modest agenda ahead after a momentous 2023 session that saw Democrats use their newfound full control of the statehouse to enact an ambitious list of their priorities. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has signed his first bill of the two-week-old 2024 legislative session. It’s a correction to last year’s main tax bill that could have cost Minnesota taxpayers around $350 million next year if it hadn’t been fixed. The governor signed the bill Monday with little fanfare. Last year’s bill inadvertently used the standard deduction amount from 2019 as the starting point for 2024 state personal income taxes, instead of the proper inflation-adjusted amounts. The bill signed Monday passed both chambers last week with almost unanimous bipartisan support.

