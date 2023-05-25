River 105 River 105 Logo

Walz signs ‘One Minnesota Budget’ as Democrats celebrate their top goals becoming law

May 25, 2023 8:05AM CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has signed twelve bills that are part of his $72 billion state budget for the next two years. The so-called “One Minnesota Budget” includes funding for free school meals to kids and free tuition at public colleges for students whose families earn less than $80,000 a year. Among many other measures, the budget also establishes a paid family and medical leave program and offers health insurance to people without legal immigration status. The governor said the budget will make Minnesota more fair, inclusive and prosperous. Republicans said the budget does not reflect their priorities.

