Walz signs order requiring Minnesotans to wear face masks

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz is requiring Minnesotans to wear face masks to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Walz signed an executive order Wednesday requiring Minnesotans to wear a face covering in indoor businesses and indoor public settings. The order takes effect Saturday. Walz said in a statement “there’s no better way to demonstrate our Minnesotan values than by wearing a mask.”

So far, 30 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have issued similar mandates. People with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that makes it unreasonable to maintain a face covering are exempt, as are children 5 and under. Violations are a petty misdemeanor carrying a fine of up to $100.