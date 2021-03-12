Walz to announce big rollback on COVID-19 restrictions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says he plans to announce one of the most significant rollbacks on coronavirus restrictions in Minnesota since the pandemic began last year.

Walz was expected to provide details on the development during an address at 11 a.m. Friday morning. The governor says the state has made extraordinary progress in the past month with nearly 1.2 million Minnesotans vaccinated.

Walz says more than 40,000 vaccinations are being given each day. While progress has been made, the governor also urged caution over new COVID-19 variants, such as the one detected in Minnesota that was first discovered in South Africa.