Walz to let stay-at-home order expire, keep key restrictions

By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says he will let his stay-at-home order expire as scheduled Monday, though he’ll leave key restrictions in place to keep up Minnesota’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walz said his new order brings back some of the social interactions “that are so important in life.” While the stay-at-home order will expire, the changes amount to only a gradual relaxation of the state’s restrictions.

Bars, restaurants, and other places where people gather in large numbers won’t be allowed to reopen for business as usual just yet. But gatherings of 10 people or fewer such as family celebrations will be allowed.