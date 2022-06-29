Walz vows to defend abortion rights against GOP challenger

By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is vowing to protect abortion rights in Minnesota, one of the few Midwestern states where abortion is expected to remain legal.

Walz said at a news conference Tuesday that Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade has changed the dynamics of the campaign in Minnesota. He noted that Republican challenger Scott Jensen has said he supports a ban on all abortions except to save the life of the mother, even in cases of rape or incest.

Walz says the governor’s office is now the last line of defense against an abortion ban in Minnesota.