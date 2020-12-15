Walz will announce Wednesday if COVID restrictions will be extended

Governor Tim Walz will announce whether he’ll extend a four-week pause aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The announcement was initially scheduled to take place Monday. But on Friday, Walz said he needed more time to gather data. The current shutdown, which went into effect Nov 20, is set to expire Friday.

The four-week pause placed restrictions on bars and restaurants, social gatherings, gyms, and youth sports.

Although Minnesota’s positivity rate decreased during the shutdown, Health Commissioner Jan Malcom said it take a full four weeks to determine the effects of the Thanksgiving.