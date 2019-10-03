Walz willing to consider paying college athletes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says he’s willing to look at legislation that would allow college athletes in Minnesota to hire agents and make money off endorsements, like the law just signed in California.

Walz says he’s always been fairly uncomfortable with NCAA rules that prohibit athletes from earning endorsements. California’s first-in-the-nation law is cast as an attempt to bring more fairness to big-money college athletics and to let players share in the wealth they create for their schools by making deals with sneaker companies, soft drink makers, car dealerships and other sponsors, just like the pros.

The Star Tribune reports Walz, a former high school football coach, says college athletics is a multibillion-dollar business and athletes should have a right to agent representation.

