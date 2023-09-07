Wanda woman sentenced in Redwood County court for receiving stolen property

A Wanda woman, Jessica Lynn Burg, age 34, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for felony receiving of stolen property.

According to court documents, on Aug. 4 of last year, area law enforcement agencies performed a search warrant at a residence in Wanda. They were searching for items reported stolen in Yellow Medicine and Lyon Counties. A Yellow Medicine investigator reviewed surveillance video from the theft there and identified the suspects as Burg and a male companion. Their car was identified in the video, and later found outside their residence.

During a search of the residence in Wanda and the vehicle, law enforcement located all the stolen items, as well as drug paraphernalia, evidence of methamphetamine and marijuana, and several firearms.

On Aug. 31, Burg was sentenced to 39 days local confinement, two years supervised probation, and fines and fees of $518.