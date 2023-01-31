Wanna Save Money On Groceries? Do This!

Leave the kids at home when you shop. According to a new survey, nearly 70% of parents said shopping with their kids costs them more money than when they’re shopping alone. Grocery shopping without the kids cost an average of $133, while shopping with kids costs an average of $179. Why? Many parents say they have to bribe their kids to behave while at the store and many of these bribes come in the form of candy (37%), snacks (36%) and toys (34%).