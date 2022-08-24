Want to Impress at Your Job Interview? Wear This!

Maybe you should wear blue. According to researchers found the color blue makes people trust you more. Maybe this is why …Color expert and interior designer David Lee told Best Life that the reason people see blue as a “trustworthy” color is because there are “positive associations” with it. After all, blue is the color of the sky and the ocean. But you may want to skip green. Researchers found that the color green is associated with motivated and ambitious people – which you may see as good traits, but others might see you as being more self-motivated – and less trustworthy. Also, the color green has some negative connotations – like jealousy and envy.