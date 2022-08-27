Wanted felon fights with officer, strikes squad car

A wanted felon scuffled with a North Mankato police officer who was trying to arrest him, then struck a squad car with his vehicle.

Jacob Spencer Langton, 31, of Mankato was arrested Friday afternoon on outstanding felony warrants. Langton is currently being held in the Nicollet County Jail awaiting formal charges.

According to a press release, North Mankato police were dispatched for a driving complaint in the area of Highway 14 and Lookout Dr at about 2:30 p.m. A North Mankato officer located the vehicle parked at the gas pumps at the Commerce Dr Kwik Trip and found the registered owner had warrants for his arrest.

The officer approached Langton, who was seated in the vehicle and attempted to take him into custody. Police say Langton “immediately resisted the officer and during the struggle was able to put his vehicle in gear and violently drive forward with the officer still inside.” Langton’s vehicle then struck the squad car of an arriving backup officer, according to the release.

No injuries were sustained during the incident, according to police.

The squad car and the suspect’s vehicle received minor damage.