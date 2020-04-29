Wanted man arrested in Madelia

(Madelia, MN) – A man wanted on multiple felony warrants was found Tuesday in Madelia.

Patrick Vincent Pitts, 23, was arrested on prior charges and booked in the Blue Earth County jail at 4:32 p.m. Watonwan County charges are also pending, according to a press release from Madelia Police Chief Rob Prescher.

Prescher’s release says a Nicollet County investigator notified the Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force that Pitts was possibly in Madelia at a residence on 1st St SW. Task force agents and Prescher’s department set up surveillance at the home along with the Nicollet and Watonwan County sheriff departments.

Pitts exited the home around 3:11 p.m., according to the release, but drove off in a vehicle before police could make contact.

The release says officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which resulted in a brief, high-speed pursuit. Police say Pitts collided with a garage, drove between two homes, and traveled through several alleys before his vehicle became disabled and he fled on foot. He was spotted about a block away by agents and arrested.

Pitts was wanted on multiple felony charges, including aggravated robbery, burglary, theft, a felon in possession of a firearm, and escape from custody.

Pitts was arrested in December after he and two other men allegedly botched a robbery at a Mankato home. The press release says Pitts was released from custody on electronic home monitoring due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but removed his monitoring device.