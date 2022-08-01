Wanted man arrested in rural Amboy

A man wanted on warrants in Blue Earth County was arrested in rural Amboy early Sunday morning.

Jacob Friedrichs, 40, was taken into custody at around midnight, according to a press release from Blue Earth County Sheriff Cpt Paul Barta.

According to the release, deputies, troopers, investigators, and drug task force agents acted on a tip that Friedrichs was staying at an Amboy apartment. A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle that left the apartment. Police say Friedrichs ran on foot into a bean field where he was taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle, 53-year-old Valarie Lynn Hall of Amboy, was arrested for aiding an offender. Hall was suspected of harboring Friedrichs, and deputies had met with her recently to warn her that she could be charged with a crime if she was aiding the wanted Friedrichs in avoiding arrest.

Friedrichs remains in the Blue Earth County Jail on a drug warrant, along with new charges of drug possession and fleeing on foot.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Friedrichs last month. Friedrichs was wanted on several warrants in Blue Earth County, but also had a warrant out for his arrest in Winnebago County in Iowa. Friedrichs has a history of trying to elude police. In January, he was discovered hiding in an old camper in a Winnebago salvage yard after fleeing deputies.