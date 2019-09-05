Wanted man arrested on drug charges after short Mankato pursuit

A man with active warrants was taken into police custody Wednesday after a short pursuit through Mankato.

A press release sent from Commander Jeff Wersel of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says Karl Alfredo Rosillo, 38, of Mankato, was jailed on charges of 1st-degree drug sales, controlled substance possession, and fleeing police. A juvenile female was also arrested, but later released to a parent.

According to the release, agents were performing surveillance on Rosillo, who was spotted riding passenger in a vehicle at 6:20 p.m. at a location south of Mankato. Police followed and attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled and led officers on a short chase in the area of Adams Street and Hafner Drive.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle collided with the front end of a Blue Earth County squad car.

Police say 24 grams of methamphetamine was discovered in the vehicle. Rosillo has an active felony corrections warrant, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

