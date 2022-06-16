Wanted Mankato man arrested; drugs, loaded weapon found

A wanted Mankato man was arrested Wednesday by task force agents who say they found drugs and a loaded weapon during a search.

Pilee Kong Gatwach, 23, had several active warrants, which included 1st-degree robbery, 2nd-degree assault, theft, and fleeing a police officer.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force tracked Gatwach to an apartment building after receiving a tip. Agents began surveillance and observed Gatwach’s associate, Grace Catherine Truebenbach, 19, of Mankato, exit the apartment complex and drive away in a stolen vehicle. Truebenbach was stopped by agents and Mankato police and arrested. Police say she confirmed that Gatwach was inside her apartment.

MRVDTF agents executed a search warrant for the apartment. Gatwach was found in the bedroom and arrested. A loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun, ecstasy, and fentanyl pills were discovered in the room.

Gatwach was arrested and is currently in the Blue Earth County Jail on charges of 5th-degree drug possession and violation of release conditions.

Truebenbach faces charges of receiving stolen property, 3rd-degree drug sales, and 5th-degree drug possession.

Gatwach was accused earlier this month of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.