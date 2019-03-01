Wanted Sleepy Eye man charged with rape, assault

(New Ulm, MN) – A Sleepy Eye man is wanted by police, accused of raping and assaulting the mother of his child.

In two separate cases, Arturo Hernandez, 28, has been charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual conduct, and one felony count of domestic assault.

According to the criminal complaint, Sleepy Eye police received a call on January 18th from the mother of Hernandez’s child, who said that her ex had physically and sexually assaulted her.

The victim reported to police that Hernandez had choked her that day as they drove until she nearly passed out, according to the complaint. Hernandez had threatened to kill her a couple years ago with a gun, according to the woman, and had always been aggressive with her.

According to the complaint, the victim also reported on January 18th that Hernandez had raped her on Christmas Eve. She told police she had gone to his home around 4 p.m. and Hernandez took her directly to the bedroom, where he raped her. The victim said she’d firmly told Hernandez not to touch her, but he kept a hold on her, according to court documents.

The victim’s mother told police she and her husband had picked up their daughter on December 24th and seen scratches on her faces and noticed she was holding her stomach frequently, according to the complaint. The mother told police the victim had told her about the rape, court documents say.

Hernandez’s whereabouts are unknown. He also has an existing warrant in Brown County Court for failing to appear.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)