Warrant Arrest Leads To 4th DWI Charge For Mankato Man

Police Car

A Mankato man is facing felony DWI charges in what would be his fourth drunk driving conviction since 2009.

According to the complaint, 39-year-old Joshua Bradford Axzen was arrested Thursday night on a warrant out of Olmsted County when the arresting officer noticed the smell of alcohol emitting from Axzen.

Axzen failed field sobriety tests and his breath tests later indicted his blood alcohol level at .17, according to court documents.

Axzen has been convicted of DWI three times in 10 years, making his fourth charge a felony. Court records show convictions for December 2009, October 2011, and November 2015.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

