Warrant issued for Good Thunder man accused of sexually abusing child

Police are looking for a Good Thunder man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

A criminal complaint says police were investigating the sexual abuse of an 8-year-old by two suspects when they learned that the victim was also sexually abused by Samuel Charles Hill, 48.

The girl told a forensic interviewer that Hill had touched her sexually when she was 5 or 6 years old. The victim said the abuse happened at Hill’s home in the bathroom and bedroom. Hill allegedly told the girl if she didn’t take her clothes off he would tell, and she would get in trouble.

Hill initially denied sexually assaulting the girl, but told investigators his finger or mouth might have accidentally touched the child’s vagina when he gave her a bath.

Hill, who was a Madison Lake resident at the time, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County Court in 1993. He served time in the St. Cloud Correctional Facility for that crime. He was also convicted of furnishing alcohol to a minor in 2011 in Rice County.

A warrant has been issued for Hill’s arrest. He is charged with one count of felony criminal sexual conduct.