Warrant Issued For Madelia Woman Who Allegedly Beat Lover With Guitar

A warrant has been issued for a Madelia woman who allegedly beat her lover with a guitar.

A warrant signed by Watonwan County District Court judge Stephen Ferrazzano says that Maricela Rodriguez, 31, failed to comply with the conditions of her release.

Rodriguez was arrested and jailed on New Years Day of 2019 after police responded to a report of a dispute at a home in St. James. According to the criminal complaint, when investigators arrived on the scene they found Rene Alfredo Garza, 36, of St. James bloodied and droplets of blood scattered throughout the home.

Garza told police that he and Rodriguez were having sex on the living room couch when he thought he saw someone watching them through the window. Court documents say that Garza accused Rodriguez of cheating on him. The resulting argument escalated, and Rodriguez grabbed an acoustic guitar and began hitting Garza in the head with it, according to the complaint. Investigators say the guitar neck had broken off the body of the instrument. A large cut on Garza’s head required approximately 10 stitches.

Rodriguez admitted to hitting Garza in the head with a guitar. She was charged in Watonwan County Court with felony counts of 2nd and 3rd degree assault, and domestic assault, a misdemeanor.

Rodriguez posted $10,000 bond on January 2. The warrant doesn’t specify which condition of release she failed to honor.

Garza was also charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and 5th degree assault for his part in the altercation. According to Garza’s criminal complaint, he pulled Rodriguez out of bed by her hair and pushed her up against a wall.

He’s next due in court on March 12.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

