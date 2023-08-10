Warrant issued for man accused of assaulting woman before stealing her car

A warrant has been issued for a man accused of assaulting a woman before stealing her car.

Fernando Gutierrez, 45, of Hastings, was charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle in Blue Earth County Court Wednesday.

A criminal complaint says Gutierrez put his hands around his ex-girlfriend’s throat at her Mankato apartment, then took her to the ground by her head. The victim’s elbow was injured during the incident, according to the complaint.

Gutierrez allegedly told the victim not to scream, took her phone and car keys, and fled in her vehicle. The victim noticed her car was gone when decided to go to the hospital for her elbow injury.

Gutierrez also faces misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and theft.