Warrant issued for man accused of hitting woman with vehicle

A warrant has been issued for a man accused of hitting a woman with his vehicle in Madelia.

Ivan Ray Vaughan, 58, of Henning, was charged in Watonwan County Court Friday with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence.

A criminal complaint says Vaughan backed his vehicle into the victim after she refused to get in the car with him. The victim told police she ran into her bedroom, where Vaughn followed her and threatened to kill her

A female witness helped push Vaughan away from the victim, according to the complaint. Vaughan got in his car and sped away when the witness said she was calling police, according to the charging document.

Vaughan is also charged with domestic assault. His whereabouts are currently unknown. Police say he also has felony drug charges pending in Douglas County.

Vaughan was convicted in 2015 of domestic assault in Pope County.