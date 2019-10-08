Warrant issued for Mankato man accused of campground assault

(St. Peter, MN) – A warrant has been issued for a Mankato man accused of assaulting a woman with a purse at a North Mankato campground.

Michael Von Amick, 31, was charged last week with felony domestic assault in Nicollet County Court.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police she and Amick had been living at a campground together for about a month. The woman said Amick was being loud and she was trying to get him to be quiet so she could go to sleep, but he responded by punching her in the face. When she tried to leave the tent, Amick took her purse and swung it at her, resulting in a bleeding cut on her temple that later required stitches, according to the complaint.

The victim said Amick took her to the bathroom so she could wash the blood off her cut, but stood outside the door while she was in the shower, refusing to let her leave. According to the complaint, the victim was eventually able to get to the camp office and use the phone to place a 911 call.

Police say Amick has been convicted of six prior domestic violence-related offenses in St. Louis and Blue Earth counties. He is also on felony probation.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)