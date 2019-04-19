Warrant issued for Mountain Lake man accused of molesting 10-year-old

(Windom, MN) – A Mountain Lake man accused of molesting his stepdaughter is facing criminal charges.

Leon James Wollschlager, Jr., 32, was charged Tuesday in Cottonwood County Court with 1st-degree-criminal sexual conduct, a felony.

According to the criminal complaint, the 10-year-old girl told investigators that last fall, Wollschlager was in her bedroom fixing a light when he began tickling her. The girl said Wollschlager gave her “raspberry” on her stomach before molesting her, according to the complaint.

The girl’s mother and grandmother had been shopping together at the time, according to court documents. The mother said her daughter told her about the incident immediately, and she confronted Wollschlager and told him he had to go. Although the two are still married, the mother said she hasn’t seen him since October 2018 when he left, according to the complaint.

Court documents say Wollschlager was last known to be in Georgia. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

