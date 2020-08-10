Warsaw woman and child hospitalized after motorhome crash on Highway 14

(Rochester, MN) – A Warsaw woman and a child were hospitalized following a motorhome crash on Highway 14 in Dodge County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Heather Jessica Teigen of Warsaw, was driving a 1994 Ford Motorhome east on Highway 14 when the vehicle was caught in strong crosswinds, lost control, went into the ditch and rolled over.

The crash happened near Dodge Center just before 5 p.m, in Wasioja Township.

Passengers in the vehicle included 36-year-old Jeffrey Charles Teigen, a 6-year-old girl, and a 9-year-old boy. Heather Teigen and the 9-year-old child were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The other passengers weren’t injured. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing seat belts.