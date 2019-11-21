      Weather Alert

Waseca a top ten finalist for small business reality show

Nov 21, 2019 @ 3:02am

(Waseca, MN) – Waseca has been chosen as a top ten finalist for a small business reality show.

The city is under consideration to be featured on Small Business Revolution. The television series helps small businesses – and the towns where those businesses are located – reignite the spark that drives them and keeps people coming back.

Each season features one town.  The winning town and six of its small businesses win a half-million dollars to revitalize the community.  The show is hosted by Ty Pennington of Extreme Makeover fame.

Waseca was the only Minnesota town to be picked as a top ten finalist.

In December, the Small Business Revolution team will begin visiting the top ten towns and evaluating which city is the best candidate for the show.  The Top 5 will be announced in January.

