Waseca Cashwise closing this week

(Waseca, MN) – The Waseca Cashwise will close before the end of the week.

The store’s parent company, Coborn’s, Inc., made the announcement Friday, saying the store was “simply unable to generate the guest count necessary to sustain operations.”

The Cashwise liquor store will remain open for business.

The press release says the store on State St North will close on or before Friday, Feb 28.

Pharmacy prescriptions will be transferred to the Owatonna Cashwise.