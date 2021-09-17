Waseca Co Health Officials: ICU hospitalizations reached all-time high in August

Health officials say intensive care hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Waseca County reached an all-time high last month.

Waseca County Public Health reported that August 2021 had the most residents admitted to the ICU with COVID since the pandemic began.

Current hospitalization rates are also “very high,” according to a social media post by public health.

“The best way to prevent hospitalizations and death from COVID-19 is to be vaccinated,” health officials stressed on the post.

County health also said the latest coronavirus death in Waseca County was a man in his 60’s who lived in a private residence.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 14 new deaths and more than 2,400 new infections Thursday, with Waseca County logging a dozen new cases.