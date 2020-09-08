Waseca Co resident among 13 Labor Day weekend COVID-19 deaths

(AP/SMN) – A Waseca Co resident was among one of 13 deaths COVID-19 deaths over the Labor Day weekend.

The resident was in their 90’s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s latest report.

Health officials reported 638 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, and three additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 1,860.

Minnesota has reported a total of 81,225 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Monday, 275 people were hospitalized with the virus, including 136 in intensive care.

The new figures come after days of warnings from state officials to stay vigilant, wear masks and continue to social distance during weekend gatherings over the Labor Day holiday.

Here are the case totals in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 1,435 (5 deaths)

Brown – 139 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 204

Faribault – 118

Fillmore – 88

Freeborn – 423 (1 death)

Jackson – 99 (1 death)

Le Sueur – 407 (2 deaths)

Lyon – 576 (3 deaths)

Martin – 248 (9 deaths)

Mower – 1,213 (3 deaths)

Murray – 146 (2 deaths)

Nicollet – 457 (15 deaths)

Nobles – 1,892 (13 deaths)

Redwood – 78 (0 deaths)

Renville – 98 (6 deaths)

Rice – 1,232 (8 deaths)

Sibley – 155 (3 deaths)

Steele – 473 (2 deaths)

Waseca – 327 (4 deaths)

Watonwon – 453 (4 deaths)