Waseca Co resident lone Minnesota COVID-19 death reported Monday

(St. Paul, MN) – A Waseca County resident was the lone COVID-19 death reported by state health officials Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health said the deceased resident was between 70 and 74-years-old. The resident was from a long-term care facility. Lakeshore Inn Nursing home is the only Waseca County facility identified by MDH as having been exposed to COVID-19.

Monday’s single death brings the total in Minnesota to 1,817 deaths.

Hospitalizations decreased by nine since the previous report, with 306 people currently hospitalized, 131 in intensive care.

Additionally, there were 679 new confirmed positive cases reported Monday. Calling Mankato a virus “hotspot”, state health officials announced a free COVID-19 testing event in Mankato Wednesday and Thursday.

Here’s where the latest cases are reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 12

Brown – 3

Cottonwood – 3

Faribault – 3

Freeborn – 1

Jackson – 1

Le Sueur – 4

Lyon – 8

Martin – 6

McLeod – 2

Mower – 3

Nicollet – 5

Nobles – 2

Redwood – 1

Rice – 8

Sibley – 1

Steele – 5

Waseca – 9

Watonwan – 5