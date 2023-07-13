The Waseca County Free Fair kicks off Thursday.

Opening day events include a family scavenger hunt, carnival, baby races, and a kid power pedal pull. Wristbands for Thursday night’s Great Frontier Bull Riding in the Grandstand go on sale starting at 4 p.m. at the fair office ticket booth.

Friday brings a kid’s scavenger hunt and food vendors. Carnival rides start at 1 p.m., and a kid’s donut decorating contest gets underway at 3 p.m. The Paul Stewart Band and the Waseca Jazz Band will play at 6 p.m. on the Free Stage and at the Food Court, respectively. The Beer Garden will host a craft beer expo from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The ever-popular demolition derby starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Grandstand.

On Saturday, attendees can enjoy a Heritage Magic Show on the Free Stage starting at 11 a.m. A balloon twisting class will be held at 12:30 p.m., and a pie-eating contest gets underway at 2 p.m. The Enduro Auto & Compact Car Race takes place at the Grandstand at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, the Auto & Cycle Show-n-Shine will run from noon to 4 p.m. and Farm Bureau will offer free ice cream treats. The 4-H parade of champions starts at 4 p.m. The fair will close for the year at 7 p.m.