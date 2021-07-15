Waseca County Free Fair underway

It’s the comeback year for the county fair, and Waseca County is among the first in 2021.

The gates opened Wednesday at the Waseca County Free Fair, with carnival rides starting in the evening. There was paintball and a kiddie coin find in the evening, while comedian Don B! and the Johnny Holm Band rounded out day one of the fair.

Thursday will bring plenty of free stage shows and fun, while the Great Frontier Bull Riding show starts in the grandstand at 7:30 p.m.

The Demolition Derby is Friday night in the grandstand, and Lady Luck will play the beer garden.

Saturday brings the Enduro Auto & Compact Car Race to the grandstand. Start time is 6 p.m.

On Sunday, the fair wraps up with a day of free stage shows, carnival rides, a car show, and autocross at the grandstand.

WASECA COUNTY FREE FAIR 2021 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS