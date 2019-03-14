Waseca County offering free sandbagging materials

(Waseca, MN) – In preparation for potential flooding, Waseca County Emergency Management is offering sand and bags to residents.

The materials are free and will be available at the temporary Waseca County Solid Waste and Recycling site located at the Waseca County Fairgrounds.

Sandbags and sand are available, but residents are required to bring their own shovels, manpower, and transportation.  Anyone arriving at the recycling site is asked to use the 3rd Street NE entrance at the fairgrounds.

Hours for the site at Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 3:330 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. – Noon.

Anyone requiring larger quantities of bags or in need of sand deliver should contact the county emergency office at (507) 835-0690.

