Waseca County resident dies of COVID-19

A Waseca County resident has died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update.

The death was the 22nd in the county, and involved a person in their late 50’s. There were 13 total deaths reported Thursday, bringing Minnesota’s death toll to 7,204. Eleven of Thursday’s deaths involved private residents, while two deaths came from long-term care.

State health officials reported another 1,661 new infections Thursday, which includes 17 new cases in Blue Earth County. Brown County reported five new cases, while Nicollet and Waseca counties each reported four new infections.

Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that nearly all COVID-19 restrictions in the state would be lifted by May 28. Capacity limits on outdoor dining, events and get-togethers will be lifted at noon on Friday. Mandatory closing times will also be eliminated.

The state-issued mask mandate will end no later than July 1, but potentially earlier, if Minnesota reaches a vaccination rate of 70%. About 59% of Minnesota’s population 16 years and older has received at least one vaccine shot, and nearly 46% have completed the series.