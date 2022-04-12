Waseca County Sheriff announces retirement

Waseca County Sheriff Brad J. Milbrath will retire at the end of this year.

Milbrath said in a public letter that was posted to social media that his decision not to run for a fourth term came with “a lot of contemplation and consideration.”

Milbrath has been with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office for more than 20 years, first as the chief deputy; the last 12 years as sheriff.

“I cannot put into words how grateful I am for having had the opportunity to serve you all,” he said.

Milbrath said he is very proud of the accomplishments that the sheriff’s office has made over the years. He says the standard is set high for the next sheriff to continue the momentum and progression for Waseca County and its residents.

Milbrath will officially retire on December 30.