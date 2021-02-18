Waseca County Sheriff warns of uptick in thefts

The Waseca County Sheriff is warning residents of an uptick in local thefts.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says they’ve taken “a number of theft-related complaints,” particularly in and around the city of Waldorf, as well as the southwestern part of Waseca County.

Most of the thefts involve small items, such as fuel from farm tanks and other miscellaneous, according to the sheriff’s post.

There’s also been suspicious activity and vehicle complaints, says the sheriff’s office. One instance involved a man posing as a person who ran out of gas and needs fuel. The suspect would return at different times and take more gas, without permission, according to the social media post.

The sheriff is encouraging residents to report suspicious activity when it occurs so deputies can locate the responsible person or persons.

Police say reports have been coming into their office hours or days later, making it difficult to track down suspects.

To report a suspicious person or activity, call the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (507) 835-0500.