Waseca County Sheriff’s deputy returns to work after months of recovery

(Waseca, MN) – A Waseca County Sheriff’s deputy is back at work after he was severely injured while responding to a vehicle crash last fall.

Deputy Josh Langer will be on modified duty for now but will return to active full-time duty in the near future, according to the sheriff’s office.

Langr responded to a fatal vehicle crash on October 24, 2019, and was working the scene when he came into contact with a downed power line. He suffered third-degree burns, but was immediately treated on the scene, then airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center.

“It’s exciting to see he’s made so much progress and is healing nicely,” said a Facebook post announcing Langr’s return to the sheriff’s office. “He’s maintained such a positive attitude through all of this and said today that he is excited to get back to patrol duties in the near future.”