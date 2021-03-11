Waseca hoping to attract another grocer

Waseca city officials are asking residents to provide feedback that could potentially attract a new grocer to the city.

“Most people agree that Waseca needs a full line grocery to fill the void left by the departure of Hy-Vee and Cash Wise,” said a post on the City of Waseca Facebook account.

The Waseca Hy-Vee closed in late 2018 after irreconcilable disputes with the landlord. The city’s Cashwise closed in Feb 2020, citing inadequate business volume.

City officials say they need the help of the community to show potential grocers there’s a local commitment that makes it worth investing in a new location.

The city is asking residents to complete and submit a short survey about their shopping habits and needs to aid in finding a new grocer for Waseca.

FILL OUT THE SURVEY HERE