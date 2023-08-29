Waseca liquor store sells $500,000 winning lottery ticket

Luck is in the air at a Waseca liquor store, where a $500,000 winning lottery ticket was sold last week.

Lindner Liquor owner Todd Schmidt said he was notified by the Minnesota State Lottery that his store had sold the winning ticket – a $20 Big Ol’ Ben scratch-off. He says the winner opted to stay anonymous.

He confirmed the store received a bonus from MSL for selling the winning ticket, but declined to disclose the amount.

Schmidt believes the lotto luck at Lindner Liquor isn’t losing its luster anytime soon. “Once you sell one of the big winners, a million dollar or half-million dollar ticket – which Waseca had never sold one before – they call you a lucky store from that point on,” he said of the MSL. “I think it will continue.”

He may be right. Just last weekend, a $1,000 winning ticket was sold at Lindners.