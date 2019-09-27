Waseca man accused of raping teen boy

(Mankato, MN) – A Waseca man is accused of raping a 15-year-old boy.

Ronald Robert Huelsnitz, 48, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of first and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the teen reported to his school that he’d been raped by a man named Ron the previous Saturday. In a police interview, the boy described Ron as “some guy who messaged him on social media.” The teen said he and Huelsnitz made arrangements to meet at a Mankato residence, but he’d made it clear he didn’t want anything sexual. The boy said the two laid on the bed, but he fell asleep and woke up unclothed to find Huelsnitz staring at him. The teen said he asked Huelsnitz to stop, but was raped.

According to the complaint, the boy tried to tell Huelsnitz his real age and tried to show him documentation, but Huelsnitz said no. The boy showed investigators messages in which Huelsnitz offered to perform oral sex on him. Huelsnitz also allegedly told the boy he had done the same thing with a 12-year-old when he was 20-years-old.

In an interview with police, Huelsnitz said the teen had told him he was 18-years-old, and never said anything about not having sex. Huelsnitz admitted to penetration and said he had thought it was consensual sex. He also told police the victim had agreed to be his boyfriend, according to the complaint.

Police say Huelsnitz has a criminal history involving sexual assault. He was arrested and booked in the Blue Earth County Jail.

