Waseca man facing felony charges for 4th domestic assault accusation

A Waseca man was charged last week with felony domestic assault, the fourth charge against him in less than a year.

Christopher Geier, 31, of Waseca, is accused of attacking a woman on April 27. Court documents say two minor children who were present heard screaming, but didn’t witness the alleged abuse.

Geier began verbally abusing the victim that morning, which later turned physical, according to a criminal complaint. Geier allegedly began striking the woman, then slammed her into a headboard and choked her until she couldn’t breathe.

Police noted “obvious swelling” on the victim’s face. The criminal complaint says that when officers arrived at the residence, they heard a man speaking over a web-based camera system saying something to the effect of: “tell them how you’re psychologically manipulative.” The devices were disconnected before the woman spoke to police.

Geier fled the scene, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is currently in custody in Waseca County. He was charged with two felony counts of domestic assault

Geier was convicted of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO) in August 2020. He also has two misdemeanor domestic assault convictions from August 2020 and May 14, 2020.